Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.23

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.23 ($2.62) and last traded at €2.11 ($2.48), with a volume of 1400324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €2.20 ($2.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.95. The company has a market cap of $640.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

