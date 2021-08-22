HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLLGY. DZ Bank lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLLGY opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.