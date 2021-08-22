Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $64.32 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.