Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,497. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $98.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.