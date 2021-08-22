Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,385 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

