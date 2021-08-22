Highland Private Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of FCX opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

