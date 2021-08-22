Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $75.81.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.