Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.
OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $75.81.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
