Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.28. 447,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

