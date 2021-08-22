Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,644.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.