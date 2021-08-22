Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

