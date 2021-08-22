Himension Fund Has $8.09 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Himension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,556 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine makes up approximately 0.8% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Himension Fund owned 0.21% of Editas Medicine worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EDIT opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

