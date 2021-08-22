Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON:HOC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.40 ($1.90). The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.59. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £747.18 million and a PE ratio of 69.24.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.