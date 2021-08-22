Honest Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $125,666.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

