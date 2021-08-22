Hosking Partners LLP Buys 3,937 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises 1.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Ryanair worth $51,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

RYAAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.10. 131,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,763. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

