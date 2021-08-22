Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.