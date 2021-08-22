Hosking Partners LLP Sells 45,433 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 2.09% of DHT worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DHT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.