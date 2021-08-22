Hosking Partners LLP Sells 70,704 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,704 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 8,213,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

