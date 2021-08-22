Howdoo Achieves Market Cap of $13.22 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Howdoo has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $403,455.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00826796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00105588 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,737,409 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

