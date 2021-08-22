HSBC Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $127.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Bilibili stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

