Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 10,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 979,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $961.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 16.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.