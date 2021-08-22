Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Trading Down 25%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNTIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

