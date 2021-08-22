Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 303.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $7,442,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.