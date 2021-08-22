Huntington National Bank Acquires 285 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

