Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.