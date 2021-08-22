Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.