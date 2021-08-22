Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $859,904 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

