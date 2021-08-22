Huntington National Bank Has $210,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

