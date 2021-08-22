Huntington National Bank Takes $331,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.89 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

