Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.66 or 0.00029969 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $215.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

