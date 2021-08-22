Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

