Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 80.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

