Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 13,300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 46.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 754,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.