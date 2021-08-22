Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 22,200 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. United Natural Foods makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of United Natural Foods worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 425,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,063. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

