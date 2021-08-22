Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 51,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

