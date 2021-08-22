Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

WPM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,625. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

