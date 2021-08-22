Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $3,604,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $13,671,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.