Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HUT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

