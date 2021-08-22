IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in IDEX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 25.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

