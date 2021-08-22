IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $682.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $658.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,720 shares of company stock worth $33,313,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

