Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $249.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.79. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

