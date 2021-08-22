Ieq Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

