Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,769,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,441,000 after buying an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

