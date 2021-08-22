Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

