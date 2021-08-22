IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

QVAL opened at $35.14 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.