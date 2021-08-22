IFP Advisors Inc Invests $44,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

