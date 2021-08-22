IFP Advisors Inc Sells 341 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

