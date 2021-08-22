IFP Advisors Inc Sells 50 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $414.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.67. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $421.34.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

