IFP Advisors Inc Takes $40,000 Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

JOAN stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $569.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.28.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

