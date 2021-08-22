IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives $108.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $2,710,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

