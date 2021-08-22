Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $395.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.29.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

